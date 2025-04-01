Family of 3 hospitalized after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of three has been hospitalized after police say they were hit by a car in central Fresno.

It happened on Princeton Avenue at Angus Street at about 7:45 am Tuesday.

Police say the parents and their child were crossing the street when they were hit. Officers say the driver didn't see them because of the sun.

Both parents said the left sides of their bodies hurt, and the child had scrapes and bruises. All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

The driver cooperated and stayed on scene.