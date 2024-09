Family cabin reservations for Camp Fresno now available

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer camping season is already underway, and family cabin reservations for Camp Fresno are available.

The camp just east of Shaver Lake will officially open for the season on June 14.

For the first two weeks, reservations are exclusive to City of Fresno residents.

The daily rate for family cabins includes two days and one night, with weekly rates including seven days and six nights.

Payments for the reservations are due in full at the time of booking.