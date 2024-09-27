Family of man killed in deadly DUI hit and run calls for justice

A Central Valley family is demanding justice after a deadly DUI hit and run in Selma.

A Central Valley family is demanding justice after a deadly DUI hit and run in Selma.

A Central Valley family is demanding justice after a deadly DUI hit and run in Selma.

A Central Valley family is demanding justice after a deadly DUI hit and run in Selma.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley family is demanding justice after a deadly DUI hit and run in Selma. The suspect is an employee of the city and had two prior DUIs, raising questions for the victim's family.

The family describes Robert Leeper in many ways: a loving son, brother, and uncle who kept them laughing.

He faced homelessness on and off, but his niece, Amanda Sanchez, said he always showed up for her and her kids.

"Robert was a very outgoing person," said Sanchez. "He was funny. He would make you laugh, he'd crack jokes, and he is willing to help anybody."

About six months ago, he got a dog named Nellie, who was always with him, and died with him after a suspected DUI hit and run Friday night.

Selma Police say 39-year-old Roberto Cisneros hit Leeper near Floral and Wright just before 8:15 pm, then drove away.

Cisneros, who works for the City of Selma's Public Works Department, is now facing charges of murder, DUI causing injury, and leaving the scene of an accident.

When the crash happened, he was off the clock and in his personal vehicle.

Leeper's family was distressed to find out Cisneros has two prior DUIs.

"You have two past DUIs already, knowing you work for the city, and you got the third DUI hitting my uncle and killing his dog," said Sanchez.

Leeper's sister Shellie will always cherish memories with her older brother, who she said would give someone the shirt off his back.

Sanchez said she'll forever miss her uncle, but she's hoping she can get him justice.

"I think he should be in prison for life for killing an innocent person and their dog," said Sanchez.

Action News reached out to the City of Selma for an interview, but was told the police chief was not available.

Cisneros is due back in court on October 10th. He is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.