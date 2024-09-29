Family mourns man who was shot and killed while riding his bike in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tears, hugs, and candles filled the front yard of this Fresno home Saturday night as family and friends gathered to remember 40-year-old Ricardo Martinez Olguin also known as "Junior".

"He brought life everywhere. He went, he was a light where he went a lot of times," said his brother-in-law, Joey Medina.

Fresno Police said a little after 4 a.m. Sunday, Olguin was shot and killed while riding his bicycle.

Officers responded to a three-round shot spotter alert on Floradora Avenue. That's where they found Olguin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Ricardo told officers he had been shot by an unknown person on a bike. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Ricardo leaves behind four kids.

His sister Tina Olguin is still confused as to why someone would want to hurt him.

"We want his life to be a legacy of Hope. We want his life to be a legacy of never losing Hope and making sure that love is the most important emotion that you have. Whoever committed this, we pray that they are brought to justice," said Olguin.

She said the family is leaning into their faith as they manage through the grief of losing someone they loved so much.

As detectives continue to search for Olguin's killer, the family said it's time to show Olguin's kids the much-needed support.

"But those children, they were his life. And as his family, we want to make sure they know that we're here, we love them," said Medina.

Anyone with information regarding the person responsible for Olguin's death is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers and you can remain anonymous.

