Family remembers beloved Hanford Dentist, Dr. Wylie Elick

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventurous and full of life.

That's how family describes Dr. Wylie Elick of Lemoore. Sharon Elick, his wife of 59 years, knew him best. She worked alongside her husband at his dentistry in Hanford for decades.

"He was a wonderful person, very friendly and outgoing and he loved working with the children," says Sharon.

Still in a neck brace, Sharon is recovering from her own injuries, while mourning the loss of her life partner. She was with him during his last moments.

They were on their way to church when a suspected DUI driver crashed into their vehicle on Grangeville and 15th Ave.

"Kinda like a nightmare, you are living in a nightmare, it's unbelievable to have something like this happen," expresses Sharon.

Police arrested 29-year-old James McKinnon in connection to the crash.

He's now facing multiple counts including murder.

"Prior to that accident he had been previously convicted of a DUI last year and at the time he was plead, or sentenced to the DUI he was informed how dangerous drinking and driving is," explains Kings County District Attorney, Sarah Hacker.

Dr. Elick was 82 years old and he had served generations of families in his work as a local dentist.

He had a passion for flying and enjoyed making people laugh.

But above all, "He just loved the kids, he adored working with them, he loved his family, he loved his God. There is no one like him, no none like him. We miss him so much and he was amazing," says his daughter, Sheri Salas.

His daughter Sheri, also worked alongside her dad for years.

She says there is no making sense of this tragedy, but they carry his memories in their hearts and are using their voice to remind people to be responsible drivers.

"Do not drink and drive. It is not worth it so not worth it, we lost a huge man in our lives," urges Sheri.

The suspect is being held with no bail here at the Kings County Jail. His next court date will be July 17.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.