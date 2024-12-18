Fed cuts interest rates, delivering relief for borrowers at last meeting before Trump takes office

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, delivering relief for borrowers at the central bank's last meeting before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

The move marked the third consecutive interest rate cut since the Fed opted to start dialing back its fight against inflation in the fall. The Fed has lowered interest rates by a percentage point in recent months.

The benchmark interest rate helps determine loan payments for everything from credit cards to mortgages. Even after recent cuts, the Fed's interest rate remains at a historically high level of between 4.25% and 4.5%.

The size of the interest rate cut on Wednesday matched investors' expectations.

The latest rate cut may prove the Fed's last for many months, experts previously told ABC News.

A recent bout of stubborn inflation could prompt central bankers to freeze interest rates in place as they bring price increases under control. A humming economy, meanwhile, shows little need for the jolt of activity that lower borrowing costs may provide, the experts said.

Consumer prices climbed 2.7% in November compared to a year ago, marking two consecutive months of accelerating inflation, government data last week showed.

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022. But the recent uptick has reversed some progress made at the start of this year that had landed price increases right near the Fed's target of 2%.