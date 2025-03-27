Federal grant for Fresno's Arte Americas at risk

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime Fresno art hub may be forced to find creative ways to support its programs in the wake of federal budget cuts.

Since 1987, Arte Americas in downtown Fresno has served the Central Valley by providing a dedicated space to highlight Hispanic culture through art.

Executive director Arianna Paz Chavez says it has also made major strides in supporting arts education.

This year, the non-profit received its largest federal grant of 550-thousand dollars to help fund its first undergraduate fellowship program.

Out of 67 applicants, 5 students from State Center Community College District (SCCCD), UC Merced, and Fresno State make up the current cohort.

Tomae Hernandez is one of them.

Chavez says the grant is spread out over three one-year fellowship cohort cycles, and funding comes in monthly.

The first cohort started last week, but Chavez says recent news from the White House could change everything.

On March 14th, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing financial cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, known as the IMLS.

It's an independent federal agency that awarded Arte Americas its recent grant, possibly putting the program at risk.

Hernandez worries for her cohort members who depend on the program this year.

Chavez says it's unclear when the non-profit will find out if its funding will be cut off.

In the meantime, Arte Americas plans on continuing the program one day at a time.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.