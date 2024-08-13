Felony charges filed for Madera County trail assault suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of targeting multiple women on a Madera County trail appeared before a judge for the first time Monday.

Victor Hugo Valencia Reyes appeared through Zoom using a Spanish interpreter.

"The complaint alleges three felony violations with penal code section 207 subdivision A," said Madera County Judge Dale Blea.

The complaint filed Monday by prosecutors charges Reyes with five felony counts.

Count one claims he kidnapped a woman on June 15 using "a deadly and dangerous weapon," described as a sharp metal object.

Counts two and three allege he tried to kidnap two more women on June 26 and August 3. He's also charged with false imprisonment and using tear gas as a weapon.

District attorney Sally Moreno says it's important to remember that each woman is a survivor.

"They were victimized by him, but they weren't a victim of what could have been obviously much more serious crimes. They took their lives in their own hands, and they extricated themselves from the situation, and they got away from this guy, so good for them, but what that means is with all the charges that we have filed, his maximum is 12 years," said Moreno.

Monday afternoon, the same part of the trail where Reyes is suspected of targeting the women was empty.

Joshua Sarbia lives in the area and says there's typically more traffic along the trail.

"Usually, whenever I drive by here, on the street, walkers are biking and biking with families. But today, I probably only see one person biking," said Madera resident Joshua Sarbia. "I know it could take some time, you know; people are on edge. But hopefully, it goes back to normal."

Madera Mayor Santos Garcia is hoping with filed charges, justice will be served for the three women who escaped terrifying encounters.

"I'm hoping that he gets treatment and keep him off the streets if he needs to be behind bars so that he does not hurt our residents here in the city of Madera," said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.

Moreno adding she knows it will take time - but wants everyone to be able to enjoy the trail again soon.

"I just hope our community recovers and is able over time to feel safe going back to that location," said Moreno.

Bail is still set at $5 million.

Reyes will return to court for a bail review and pre-preliminary hearing on August 14.

Authorities have said they believe there could be more victims. They're asking anyone else who may have been targeted by Reyes to come forward.

