Fentanyl-related homicide conviction in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been sentenced in what the Madera County District Attorney's Office is calling its first-ever fentanyl-related homicide conviction.

Prosecutors say Jenisis Erik Knapp pleaded guilty in January to voluntary manslaughter and the sale of fentanyl.

In April 2021, Knapp sold heroin-laced fentanyl to Robert Fant, who later overdosed and died.

Authorities say Knapp knew Fant died from the drugs and continued to sell the fentanyl in the community.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 11 years in state prison.

