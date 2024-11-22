Fighting substance abuse during holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year. During that period, health experts say some adults can turn to negative coping mechanisms

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year. During that period, health experts say some adults can turn to negative coping mechanisms

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year. During that period, health experts say some adults can turn to negative coping mechanisms

The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful time of the year. During that period, health experts say some adults can turn to negative coping mechanisms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season can bring joy, but it can also trigger negative emotions and behaviors.

People dealing with their families, it sometimes can be stressful," says Touchstone Recovery Center Executive Director Nolen Burchett. "Maybe they had a loss or someone they loved died recently, or maybe they're going through a divorce."

The American Psychological Association reports nearly nine in 10 adults said that something causes them stress during the holidays.

"The holidays can be really tough for people, especially for those who struggle with substance abuse," Burchett said.

According to the APA, close to two in 5 adults say they use negative coping mechanisms to deal with the stress.

Thirteen percent said they use alcohol or nicotine to help them feel better.

"A lot of us that are struggling with substance abuse find ourselves alone," Burchett said.

She explains it's usually after Thanksgiving and Christmas when they tend to see an influx of patients.

"When a person recognizes they are struggling with alcohol abuse and drug addiction, you need to address any problem that you have once you recognize it," she said.

Burchett says unusual behavior may be one sign of substance abuse, and there's another to be aware of.

"I think one tell tale sign is lying," she said.

To help people overcome their addictions, Touchstone Recovery offers a comprehensive care program, from its group sessions to one-on-one meetings with its counselors.

"We see people on the first day when their life is in turmoil, and then we also get to see them on day 180 when they're finishing our IOP program, and they're pretty much completely transformed," Burchett said.

Bruchett says they want to approach addiction from all different angles because having a strong support system is critical for recovery.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

