Final community meeting for input on Fresno's next police chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday is the last chance for Fresno residents to weigh in on what they want in the city's next police chief.

The third of four virtual meetings was held Tuesday night for community members to share their thoughts on the city's next top cop.

The Zoom meeting was hosted by the firm helping with the hunt.

The last virtual meeting will take place at 7 pm Thursday.

A decision on the city's next police chief is expected by the beginning of next year.

The city's former chief, Paco Balderrama, resigned over the summer following an investigation into an inappropriate off-duty relationship with an officer's wife.

Since then, Deputy Chief Mindy Casto has been serving as interim chief.

Click here to register for the Zoom meeting. This link will also allow access to all four meetings.