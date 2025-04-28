'Final curtain call' for head of Coalinga High School's drama department after 2+ decades

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- After leading the Coalinga High School's drama department for more than two decades, students helped celebrate their teacher's ''final curtain call.''

Last night, about 100 students got together to congratulate Tom Lucero.

His sons put together a medley of all the musicals he's done throughout the years, and his past and present students performed it.

They celebrated his many years of productions with cake and stories from students.

Lucero will continue to teach, but this is his last year leading the cast.

