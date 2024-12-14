Fire destroys Central Fresno apartments

A carport fire knocked out power and threatened a central Fresno apartment Friday morning, leaving three residents displaced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charred cars and rubble are what's left after a fire tore through this Central Fresno apartment complex.

Fire crews were called out around 4:30 Friday morning to Clinton and Warren Avenues.

"They found several vehicles, or a few vehicles, on fire under a covered carport, that fire also extended into the apartment buildings," said Fresno Fire spokesman Josh Sellers.

Crews had to tear away parts of a ceiling to prevent the fire from spreading into three of the eight apartments.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started around the vehicles parked under the carport.

One of the residents, who didn't want to appear on camera, said her vehicle is a total loss and is unsure what's salvageable from her home since firefighters had to board up her apartment.

But she believes everything she owns is destroyed.

She was one of three people who are now without a home a little less than two weeks from Christmas.

The displaced resident tells Action News she was able to get help from the American Red Cross once the fire was put out.

"The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters a year, most of which are home fires. Here in the Central Valley, we respond to more than 200 on a yearly average," American Red Cross Spokeswoman Taylor Poisall.

Red Cross volunteers responded to the fire Friday morning.

Poisall adds that volunteers are the unsung heroes who go the extra mile to ensure people are cared for after experiencing a devastating incident like Friday's fire.

"They're on-call and ready to respond within hours to provide comfort and care, a shoulder to cry on if needed. But to help people get through the next few hours," said Poisall.

Authorities said on average, Fresno firefighters respond to three fires per day.

"So far this year, for 2024, we've had one thousand 64 structure fires," said Sellers.

He adds 19 more fires than last year around the same time.

He encourages people to be cautious when cooking and using holiday decorations as the holiday season continues.

The fire on Clinton and Warren avenues is still under investigation.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.