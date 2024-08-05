Fire destroys family business inside historic school house in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An historic Madera building was destroyed after flames tore through the property over the weekend.

Images from ABC30 insider Ron Dolio show the Old School House in Madera engulfed in flames on Saturday night.

"When the first unit arrived at scene, they already had fire through the roof, the structure was fully involved. At that point, the company officer made the decision that we're going to take defense actions, and try to save adjacent properties," explained Anthony Garcia with Madera City Fire.

No injuries were reported, but the structure is considered a total loss.

Historian Bill Coate has lived in Madera since the early 1970's and is part of the historical society.

He says the old school house has been around since 1922.

"The town just has a number of sites, like the old-school house, they take us back very close to the beginning. And that's one of the things that make this tragedy so poignant," said Coate.

The Petrucci family tells Action News, most recently they'd been using the old school house to make and sell their "Secret Sauce and Seasoning."

They add, for many years, the building served as a cherished rental venue, restaurant, and the home of Petrucci's tri-tip.

The family says its walls held countless memories and stories, making it a cornerstone of the community.

The Petrucci family is now looking for a temporary kitchen space to replenish their inventory and thanking customers for support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

