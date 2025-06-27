Fireball sightings reported across the southeastern US

Fireball sightings were reported in multiple states across the southeastern United States during the day on Thursday.

The American Meteor Society said it received over 140 reports of fireball sightings Thursday over six states -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

In northern Georgia, there were "numerous reports" of an earthquake followed by a flash across the sky, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. A citizen in Henry County reported a "rock" went through their ceiling around that time, the office said while sharing photos of the damage on social media.

"It appears that either a meteor or space junk crossed the skies of north Georgia just before 12:30 PM," the NWS in Peachtree City said. "That earthquake you felt was the result of the sonic boom from the meteor or space junk."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told ABC News it found multiple bright flashes of light during the day on Thursday via its lightning flash tracker.

One of the flashes was captured between 12:21 p.m. and 12:26 p.m. ET, south of Atlanta. Multiple videos from home security and dashcam footage in South Carolina, verified by ABC News, captured a fireball streaking across the sky around that time.

The NOAA's Satellite and Information Service shared a "quick flash" captured around the Virginia-North Carolina border on Thursday.

There have been many reports of a #fireball streaking across the southeastern U.S. this afternoon! The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (#GLM) on @NOAA' s #GOES satellites can occasionally detect these bright meteors (aka #bolides) when they pass through the atmosphere. br/]See the pic.twitter.com/SeODhBdYiK

NOAA's lightning mapper can sometimes detect bright meteors -- or bolides -- when they pass through the atmosphere, the office said.

Following "many reports" of a fireball across the Southeast, the National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina, also said "satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud free sky" near the Virginia-North Carolina border Thursday.