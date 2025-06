Firefighter and resident injured in Visalia duplex fire

A fire at a duplex in Visalia injured one resident and a firefighter Tuesday night.

A fire at a duplex in Visalia injured one resident and a firefighter Tuesday night.

A fire at a duplex in Visalia injured one resident and a firefighter Tuesday night.

A fire at a duplex in Visalia injured one resident and a firefighter Tuesday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire at a duplex in Visalia injured one resident and a firefighter.

The flames broke out just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Tulare near Mooney.

Officials say the injured firefighter was struck by falling debris.

The firefighter and the other person hurt are expected to be okay.

A cause of the fire has not yet been released.