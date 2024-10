Firefighters battle fire at abandoned building in Selma

The Selma Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire inside an abandoned building on Saturday morning.

SELMA, Calif. -- The Selma Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire inside an abandoned building.

Crews responded just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to Front Street and McCall Avenue in Selma for reports of a fire.

Officials say smoke and flames were spotted inside the building, causing the walls to collapse.

Firefighters faced challenges entering the building since it had been secured from a previous fire.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.