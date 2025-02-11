Firefighters rescue dog near canal in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is recovering after a close call with a canal full of water in central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department shared video of crews rescuing the pooch just after 8 am Monday.

They found him stuck on the steep embankment at Elizabeth Street and Poplar Avenue.

With the help of a ladder and a catch pole, firefighters slowly pulled him to safety.

Fresno firefighters want to remind people that canals can be dangerous, even when water is not flowing through them.

If you live near a waterway, be sure to keep a close eye on children and pets.

