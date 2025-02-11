24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters rescue dog near canal in central Fresno

KFSN logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 3:52PM
Firefighters rescue dog near canal in central Fresno
A dog is recovering after a close call with a canal full of water in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is recovering after a close call with a canal full of water in central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department shared video of crews rescuing the pooch just after 8 am Monday.

They found him stuck on the steep embankment at Elizabeth Street and Poplar Avenue.

With the help of a ladder and a catch pole, firefighters slowly pulled him to safety.

Fresno firefighters want to remind people that canals can be dangerous, even when water is not flowing through them.

If you live near a waterway, be sure to keep a close eye on children and pets.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW