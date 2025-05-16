Fireworks as Fresno city council member questions mayor's budget proposal

It's budget season. Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer stood in front of the Fresno City Council facing contentious questioning and some compliments.

It's budget season. Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer stood in front of the Fresno City Council facing contentious questioning and some compliments.

It's budget season. Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer stood in front of the Fresno City Council facing contentious questioning and some compliments.

It's budget season. Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer stood in front of the Fresno City Council facing contentious questioning and some compliments.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's budget season. Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer stood in front of the Fresno City Council facing contentious questioning and some compliments.

An apology...

"My apologies for raising your blood pressure," said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Council.

"My apologies for responding and allowing my blood pressure to be increased," said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

There were some heated moments in the Fresno City Council chambers as Mayor Jerry Dyer presented his 2025-2026 budget on Thursday.

"This is the latest in my tenure we've received the budget binder ever," said Arias.

"It's the earliest," said Georgeanne White, City Manager.

"This is the earliest you've gotten it," said Dyer.

"Mayor, you had your press conference yesterday. We usually get the budget binder when you have your press conference," said Arias.

After the back and forth, the councilmembers highlighted their top priorities in the budget and concerns with the mayor's proposal.

"I really appreciate the continued general fund investment in the 42 SAFER Grant firefighter positions," said Mike Karbassi, Fresno City Council. "This is critical for our city, not only for their safety but the safety of the public."

"One of the previous meetings, some of the bargaining you suggested was we go to the taxpayers and we push a sales tax increase to be able to afford higher wages," said Arias. "I don't see the rationale in this budget proposal for such a move, and I would publicly and wholeheartedly oppose it."

The budget is more than $2.36 billion. To get there, the city had to close a more than $20 million deficit, the mayor said, mostly due to inflation.

Aside from the city council and fire, each department is asked to maintain a more than six percent attrition rate or vacancy throughout the year.

The Mayor wanted to be clear, this is not a city-wide hiring freeze.

"There is some intentional holding of vacancies, but it's very selective based on need," said Dyer.

The mayor also highlighted the difficulties faced while potentially losing state and federal funding.

Particularly after the Governor announced his budget proposal with no funding for the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program this year.

"So if those funds are no longer here. We have to figure out a way to make up the difference, either with general fund or other revenue sources," said Dyer. "At the same time we're gonna also fight through the legislature to get those things restored in the budget."

The City Council members will now take those binders the mayor provided them and work their way through every department, with budget negotiations now to follow.

The mayor and city council must reach a final approved budget by the end of June.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.