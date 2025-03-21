The first Hmong Mayor of Clovis, Vong Mouanoutoua, shares his passion for serving the community

In December of 2024, the City of Clovis announced their new Mayor, Vong Mouanoutoua. He breaks ground as the city's first Hmong Mayor.

In December of 2024, the City of Clovis announced their new Mayor, Vong Mouanoutoua. He breaks ground as the city's first Hmong Mayor.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "He is incredibly honest and proud, and he believes in what he is doing; he believes in the city of Clovis," Kate Zenovich said.

In December of 2024, the City of Clovis announced its new Mayor, Vong Mouanoutoua.

"It is an honor for me to be their mayor for these next 2 years and to hopefully live up to the reputation of the giant shoulders that we stand upon who have made Clovis great to this day."

For nearly 30 years, Clovis has been his home.

He moved here from Huntington Beach and fell in love.

As Mayor, he hopes the community will continue to thrive in safety, education, leadership, and traditions like the Clovis Rodeo.

"Food is part of the traditions of the rodeo, the activities, family and helping non-profits," Mouanoutoua said.

Mouanoutoua breaks a barrier by being the first Hmong mayor, but he says anyone can meet any goal when their heart is in the right place.

"The work of the city does not look at the color of the people serving, it looks at the character," he said. "Clovis is a place where a refugee from a war-torn country can come and serve and have the greatest honor of serving as their mayor."

While his role at City Hall keeps Mouanoutoua busy, he still has a "day job" working for Community Health System as the Director of External Relations and Project Development.

His co-worker Katie Zenovich says his drive, dedication and passion are unmatched and inspiring

"It's such a reflection on what is possible in our community and valley. He is a terrific role model, and he wears that proudly," Zenovich said

Vong says his weekends tend to be busier than weekdays but looks forward to his two-year term and the warmth and growth he says will continue in the community of Clovis.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.