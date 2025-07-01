First responders warn of firework risks, fines before July 4th

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks sales are expected to be booming later this week

"It's going pretty good, we're excited about it," said Scott Leopold, Phantom Fireworks. "It should pick up in the two days before."

At Phantom Fireworks on the corner of First and Nees, they're only offering safe and sane fireworks; that's all you can set off in Fresno.

If you set off anything other than that, you could pay up to five thousand dollars, and it's not just for the people lighting the fuses.

"As well as the homeowner, you can be held accountable at your parties," said Josh Sellers, Fresno City Fire Department.

Madera County just added a similar firework ordinance; first offenses are one thousand dollars per firework found. If people are caught a third time, it goes up to 10 thousand dollars.

In Madera, fireworks are only legal in the valley.

"In our mountain and foothill communities, all fireworks are prohibited; not even sparklers are allowed up in our foothills," said Pogue. "Even the safe and sane fireworks throw out a shower of sparks which could easily ignite a foothill and put everybody's lives in danger."

In Mariposa County, fireworks are also off the table.

Beyond fines, safety is a concern.

"Never allow children to play with fireworks, never point fireworks at anybody or person, if you're doing so, make sure you're doing so in an area that's at least 30 to 50 feet away from anything that can catch fire," said Sellers. "It's also important to have a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case an accident does occur."

Last week in Tulare County, a 12-year-old boy lost most of his hand. Investigators said he lit an illegal firework.

"This is a rough one," said Sgt. John Nicholson, Tulare County Sheriff's Office. "We see this every year, sometimes not to this extent, but this one is pretty bad. This poor fella is gonna be a life-changing injury for the rest of his life. It's gonna be rough."

Beyond the physical consequences, his mother was charged with child endangerment.

In Fresno, if you see illegal fireworks being set off do not call 911, the fire department said to use 311 or the FresGo app.