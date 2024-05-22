Fisherman's body recovered from Mendota Pool Park, deputies say

A 24-year-old fisherman's body has been recovered from the Mendota Pool Park after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

A 24-year-old fisherman's body has been recovered from the Mendota Pool Park after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

A 24-year-old fisherman's body has been recovered from the Mendota Pool Park after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

A 24-year-old fisherman's body has been recovered from the Mendota Pool Park after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County family is mourning the loss of a loved one after he drowned in a Mendota canal overnight.

24-year-old Jairo Romero was fishing with his girlfriend on the banks of the Mendota Pool Park on Bass Avenue near Helm Canal Road when he went missing.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they searched by helicopter after 9 p.m. Tuesday but could not find Jairo.

On Wednesday, the dive team found the man's body within 15 minutes of entering the water.

The family of the victim says he had gone fishing with his girlfriend in an area they knew well.

They say Jairo knew how to swim but suffered from seizures.

They believe he had a seizure, which likely caused him to fall into the water.

Jairo is the youngest of 11 siblings.

His brother calls him hardworking, active and loving.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Jairo's family, to support click here.

