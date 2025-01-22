Florence Pugh, Awkwafina, James Marsden and more discover ancestry through food in new NatGeo show

NatGeo's new series "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" takes a closer look at the ancestry of celebrities through food. The series premieres Feb. 23 on NatGeo and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

NatGeo's new series "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" takes a closer look at the ancestry of celebrities through food. The series premieres Feb. 23 on NatGeo and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

NatGeo's new series "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" takes a closer look at the ancestry of celebrities through food. The series premieres Feb. 23 on NatGeo and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

NatGeo's new series "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" takes a closer look at the ancestry of celebrities through food. The series premieres Feb. 23 on NatGeo and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

We're getting a delicious new look at NatGeo's "No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski."

"As a son of immigrants, I know that food can tell you more about who you are and where you come from than you ever imagined," Porowski said in the trailer.

Antoni takes six celebrities - Florence Pugh, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, James Marsden, Issa Rae and Henry Golding - on an adventure to learn about their ancestry through food.

Porowski is mostly known for being the food expert on Netflix's "Queer Eye" so he knows a thing or two about food and the bonds it can create.

"It's a beautiful adventure to discover our past through the great connector that is food," Porowski said in a statement. "I'm honored to go on this journey of self-discovery with new and old friends alongside National Geographic as we learn together about the ways different cultures celebrate food and experience their traditions."

The episode breakdowns and premiere dates are below.

"No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski" premieres February 23 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

"FLORENCE PUGH'S ENGLISH ODYSSEY"

Premieres Feb. 23 at 9/8c

Antoni helps Florence explore the origins of her family's passion for food as they travel through Oxford, the Yorkshire coast and London. Together, they encounter delicious dishes and discover stories of ancestors whose livelihoods set in motion this embrace of food that has transcended generations.

"AWKWAFINA'S KOREAN HOMECOMING"

Premieres Feb. 23 at 10/9c

Awkwafina lost her mother at a young age. Eager to help her reconnect with her South Korean culinary and ancestral heritage, Antoni curates a voyage of discovery filled with new experiences, family revelations, and evocative flavors, which combine to give Awkwafina a new perspective on her own identity.

"JUSTIN THEROUX'S ITALIAN QUEST"

Premieres March 2 at 9/8c

Seeking the origins of a family pasta dish, Antoni takes Justin on an Italian road trip full of delicious discoveries and surprising revelations. From chasing chickens to harvesting clams, they sample the region's finest food and uncover how Justin's Italian ancestry relates to a family dish that made its way across the Atlantic.

"JAMES MARSDEN'S GERMAN DISH UP"

Premieres March 2 at 10/9c

On the hunt for the origins of the Marsden family's beloved chicken fried steak, Antoni takes James from the Texas plains to Germany. Together, they discover just how much the experiences of his German forebears have shaped James' family history. While dining with royalty and scaling the Bavarian Alps, they unearth dramatic secrets behind James' ancestors' decision to emigrate.

"ISSA RAE'S SENEGALESE ROYAL ROOTS"

Premieres March 9 at 9/8c

Antoni takes Issa to her father's homeland of Senegal, where they uncover ancestral stories of powerful women and royal connections. Through this culinary journey, Issa learns more about her family's epic history and how it all relates to her own identity.

"HENRY GOLDING'S MALAYSIAN ADVENTURE"

Premieres March 9 at 10/9c

Antoni takes Henry to Borneo, where they unearth family stories and taste their way to a deeper connection with Henry's mother's Iban heritage. As they cook with long-lost family and newfound friends, Henry learns that genealogy in this oral tradition is about far more than storytelling.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of NatGeo, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.