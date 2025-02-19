Food banks across Central California facing funding uncertainty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News is getting a better picture of the impacts on organizations that rely on federal funding to help feed families across the Central Valley.

During President Trump's first week in office, he ordered a pause on all federal grants.

At the time, it was unclear exactly who would be affected.

Then, a week later, two U.S. judges issued temporary restraining orders to block the freeze on funds, and attorneys general in 22 states and Washington, D.C. also filed lawsuits.

At the end of January, The White House rescinded its original memo, but many programs funded by the federal government are still under review, including programs for Valley food banks.

"I'm a little worried, I think that we're definitely in a wait-and-see type of environment," said Central California Food Bank co-CEO Natalie Caples.

Local nonprofits like the Central California Food Bank aren't quite sure what will happen next.

"We run a number of programs specifically in rural areas that could be impacted by that federal spending freeze," said Caples.

"So, while we're in this wait-and-see process, we have been providing programs and services out in the community over the past year, 18 months, that we are unclear if we are going to be reimbursed for those activities," said Caples.

FoodLink Tulare County also faces an uncertain future.

"You can't be very confident. If your nonprofit is going to be funded or not. We submit quarterly for reimbursements, and usually, that's a four to six-week process to get reimbursed for the services that we have given out, and that hasn't come yet," said Foodlink Tulare County Executive Director Andrea Kelly.

"So, it's still within the timeline from when we did submit."

The food bank says across Central California, one in four people experience food insecurity.

It's a number that Caples says has only continued to increase since the pandemic.

Kelly says there's a poverty rate of over 50 percent in Tulare County.

Federal programs provide $500,000 a year to help fund their operations.

Without that money, it will impact food on the table for families and those who help put it there.

"It's a very scary time because it's just like I have staff here. Do I tell them you know that we're gonna have to start laying people off in three to four months?" asked Kelly.

"Right, given what we have in our bank account to pay them at this very moment, or is the Federal Government going to come through? Are they gonna come through with conditions on that funding? We really do not know. There's no really clear path forward at this point," said Kelly.

The White House says despite the change in the memo, "The president's executive order on federal funding remains in full force and effect and will be rigorously implemented."

Meanwhile, both organizations say if you want to help, you can donate or volunteer your time.

To learn more about Central California Food Bank click here.and Foodlink Tulare County HERE.

