Detectives say video surveillance from the scene helped pin the crime on the 15-year-old suspect.

Footage links 15-year-old to deadly stabbing of Hanford teen, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stabbing that killed a teen over the weekend has left residents of Hanford in shock.

The Hanford Police Department said a 15-year-old was caught on security footage stabbing a 17-year-old after the two were in a heated argument.

Detectives said the victim was walking away when the suspect allegedly ran up from behind and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The 15-year-old suspect then ran away with a group of other teens after the attack on Saturday night.

"We have video surveillance that shows the 15-year-old acted alone in this," said Hanford Police Lieutenant Justin Vallin.

"The other juveniles, that were from 11 to 15 years old, just fled from the scene."

The group of teens was found less than half a mile away from the crime scene.

Lt. Vallin said the group of teens was detained, and that's when detectives found a bloody pair of sweatpants and a knife on the suspect.

"And we believe that knife to be the murder weapon," said Lt. Vallin.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center a little after 2 a.m. Sunday on a murder charge.

By Sunday evening, several dozen people gathered outside Corcoran High, where the victim attended, to pay tribute to the life lost.

On Monday, students were seen in front of the growing memorial on campus.

The victim's family has identified him as Lorenzo Sanchez.

He was a three-sport athlete, participating in football, track, and wrestling.

His assistant football coach tells Action News that Sanchez was a leader on and off the field.

District officials said Sanchez's death is a big loss to the community.

"It does, it does really tug at our hearts," said Corcoran Unified School District Superintendent Andre Pecina.

Pecina has checked on staff and faculty Monday morning. He wants the community to know, the school district is there for students having a hard time with this kind of loss.

"If we saw students that are visibly distraught, we let them know that there are areas within the school that they can go to, to provide support," said Pecina.

Superintendent Pecina said the Kings County Office of Education is also offering support with extra counselors for students and faculty during this heartbreaking time.

Hanford Police said they plan to have officers patrolling the mall area more frequently moving forward.

Detectives plan to be out in the area in the next few days.

