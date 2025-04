All retail locations must be vacated by May 1.

Forever 21 gift cards expire as company prepares to close retail locations

If you have a gift card or store credits for Forever 21, you must use them by Tuesday.

The company filed for bankruptcy this past March and is now preparing to close all of its stores.

The clothing store began its liquidation sales a few weeks ago.

The company is also no longer accepting returns or exchanges.

All retail locations must be vacated by May 1.