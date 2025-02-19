Forever 21 store at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno to close

There will soon be a large vacancy at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno as Forever 21 prepares to leave the space once occupied by Gottschalks.

There will soon be a large vacancy at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno as Forever 21 prepares to leave the space once occupied by Gottschalks.

There will soon be a large vacancy at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno as Forever 21 prepares to leave the space once occupied by Gottschalks.

There will soon be a large vacancy at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno as Forever 21 prepares to leave the space once occupied by Gottschalks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be a large vacancy at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno.

Forever 21 started its liquidation sale on Tuesday with large signs saying, "everything must go."

The retailer took over the three-floor location in 2011 after Fresno-based Gottschalks closed in 2009.

At the time of its opening, the Fresno store was one of the chain's largest in the country.

The closure comes as other locations across the country shut down.

The store has not announced a closing date.