Former MLB pitcher's daughter found after disappearing near Austin, her father says

AUSTIN -- Brenna Swindell, the 29-year-old daughter of former Houston Astros pitcher Greg Swindell, has been found, according to a post from her father Tuesday morning.

"She has been found. That's all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process," Greg Swindell said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, just before 6:15 a.m.

No other details were provided.

A search had been underway for Brenna, who was last seen with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Poodies Hilltop Bar in Spicewood, Texas, a 45-minute drive west of the state capital, the Austin Police Department said on Monday.

Guidry also had not been seen since, and police said their phones were off.

"Ms. Swindell has not been in usual contact with her family and friends. APD is concerned about her safety and immediate welfare," an Austin police statement read.

In an update Monday afternoon, APD said the Travis County Sheriff's Office was investigating the case.

Authorities have not revealed information about Guidry's whereabouts.

Greg Swindell, pitched for the Astros from 1993 to 1996.

He retired in 2002 after 17 years in baseball, attended University of Texas at Austin and Sharpstown High School in Houston.