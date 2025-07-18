Former Clovis Unified superintendent Dr. Terry P. Bradley passes away

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified community is mourning the loss of longtime educator and former superintendent Dr. Terry P. Bradley.

Doctor Bradley served the district for 34 years in several business and financial roles before serving as superintendent from 2002 to 2009.

Under his leadership, students and schools in Clovis Unified attained an impressive list of accomplishments, including multiple State Distinguished School and National Blue Ribbon awards.

He is also the namesake of the district's newest educational center, set to open next month.

Bradley is survived by his wife Jeannie, his two children and many grandchildren.