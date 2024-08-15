Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge fastest to 300 home runs, reaching in 955 games

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge made history Wednesday night as the fastest player to reach 300 career home runs.

Judge hit the mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning.

The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker from Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major league-leading 43rd homer.

The Yankees let loose as the ball cleared the wall, jumping up and raising their arms and banging the dugout railing. After the game, DJ LeMahieu and Austin Wells doused Judge with a tub of water.

"That means a lot," Judge said. "These guys grind with me every single day. I know the hard work they put in. They see what I do. That was pretty special."

Judge played for the Diamond Dogs from 2011-2013.

In 2023, Judge officially had his jersey retired at Pete Beiden Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.