Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge wins 2024 American League MVP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge is adding more accolades to his name.

Judge has been named the 2024 American League MVP. It's his second time getting the award, also winning in 2022.

He finished the 2024 regular season with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs.

Judge and the Yankees finally broke through with the teams' first World Series Appearance since 2009.

They would lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Shohei Ohtani, one of Judge's opponents in the World Series, was named the National League MVP.