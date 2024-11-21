24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge wins 2024 American League MVP

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Thursday, November 21, 2024 11:32PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge is adding more accolades to his name.

Judge has been named the 2024 American League MVP. It's his second time getting the award, also winning in 2022.

He finished the 2024 regular season with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs.

RELATED: Aaron Judge dons Fresno State bat, cleats during 2024 MLB Players' Weekend

Judge and the Yankees finally broke through with the teams' first World Series Appearance since 2009.

They would lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Shohei Ohtani, one of Judge's opponents in the World Series, was named the National League MVP.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW