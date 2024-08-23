Former Fresno City College professor, coach before judge for criminal threats case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A debate over evidence led to a tense back-and-forth at the Fresno County Courthouse on Thursday, one year after prosecutors say a Fresno City College professor made threats in his classroom.

Edward George Madec has pleaded not guilty to threatening a public official and making other criminal threats. Investigators say the crimes happened while Madec's class was underway last August.

"They each have their own version of Mr. Madec making a threat," police officer Kaylee Olivas said. "And some people are stating that he was threatening to harm some people. Some people are stating he was threatening to murder."

Olivas says she interviewed several students about what Madec said in his classroom.

The alleged comments came years after school officials put Madec on administrative leave from his job as coach of the men's basketball team for violating several by-laws. Madec sued the school, and investigators say he remained angry at administrators.

"She stated that Mr. Madec said, 'If I didn't have kids, I would come to the school and shoot the three people involved,'" Olivas testified about what a student claimed Madec said.

Madec's defense attorney, Robert Carroll, pushed back on the officer's investigation and poked holes in her police report.

Carroll raised questions about witness testimony, and he says investigators did not turn over all their evidence, including some that would help Madec's case.

"What if I told you we have another 20 (students) that said they didn't hear any threatening language?" Carroll said. "What would you say to that?"

"I did not get a hold of them," Olivas replied.

The judge said he also had concerns about the Olivas' investigation but refused to dismiss the charges. He ordered prosecutors to hand over more evidence, and the court will later decide if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

