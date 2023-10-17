Fresno City College teacher arrested for making threats against staff and students, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno City College professor is facing charges after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot school staff and students.

The Fresno Police Department says Edward Madec was giving a lecture on August 15 when he made threats of shooting and killing the chancellor of the State Center Community College District.

He also allegedly made comments about bullets flying towards students.

After several students reported the incident, Madec was put on administrative leave, and police began their investigation.

The 51-year-old was arrested on Friday, October, in Merced County and booked in the Fresno County Jail.

He has since bonded out.

Fresno City College's police department says they are concerned Madec may pose a risk to staff and students.

Anyone who sees him on campus is advised not to confront him but instead call the police.

This is not the first time Madec has faced legal trouble while at Fresno City College.

He served as the men's basketball coach before the program was found in violation of multiple by-laws.

In 2020, Madec was placed on administrative leave, and the team was placed on probation for four years.