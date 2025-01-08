Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez are outlining priorities for their new roles on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Two former Fresno City councilmembers join Fresno County Board of Supervisors, vow change

Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez officially joined the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, vowing to shake up county government.

Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez officially joined the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, vowing to shake up county government.

Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez officially joined the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, vowing to shake up county government.

Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez officially joined the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, vowing to shake up county government.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Garry Bredefeld and Luis Chavez officially joined the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, vowing to shake up county government.

"It's time to roll up our sleeves and get to work," Chavez said.

"There's a lot of things that need to be done," Bredefeld said.

"I talked about bringing real change, transparency, and accountability."

Bredefeld and Chavez each served as Fresno City councilmembers.

They won seats on the board after ousting incumbents Steve Brandau and Sal Quintero in November.

Their posts are officially nonpartisan, but Chavez is endorsed by the Fresno County Democratic Party and Bredefeld aligns with conservatives.

Those politics were on display as Bredefeld named nine of his priorities, including overturning a vaccine mandate for some county workers.

"I'm going to speak out on things like that, as well as a five-billion-dollar budget, being more open and transparent, and I outlined it very clearly," Bredefeld said.

He was often outspoken at city council meetings and promises to speak the truth as vice chairman of the board.

Bredefeld will work closely with Chairman Buddy Mendes, who wants to ensure the supervisors' discussions focus on solutions.

"I'm not as nice as Nathan (Magsig)," Mendes said.

"Nathan was a great chairman. Always very gracious. Some of the things that I don't like in life are bloviators and show ponies."

Chavez says he is focused on labor relations as county negotiations with a home healthcare union are in their third year.

The new supervisor even invited what he called his "labor family" to stand with him during his oath.

"They helped and supported. They always have," Chavez said.

"Now, for me, I think the best way to honor that is to make sure we treat them with dignity and respect."

Chavez is outnumbered on the majority-conservative board but remains confident he can find common ground.

"There's a lot of issues that are nonpartisan," Chavez said.

"Education is nonpartisan. Public safety is nonpartisan. Public health is nonpartisan. So, I'm going to work in that space."

As the two new supervisors outlined their priorities for the board, one of their colleagues shared a word of caution, saying the "reality" of county government will soon set in.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.