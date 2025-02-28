Former Fresno State basketball player admits to betting allegations in ESPN interview

Fresno State basketball is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A now former Fresno State men's basketball player is speaking out for the first time after betting allegations were made public.

Fresno State senior guard Jalen Weaver told ESPN on Thursday that he played a daily fantasy contest on his points total in the Bulldogs' home game against New Mexico on Dec. 31.

Weaver told ESPN he risked $50 that he would score more than 11 points on the fantasy site Sleeper. He finished with 13 points in a 103-89 loss to the Lobos.

"I just made a bad decision, and I shouldn't even have gotten involved with that. Now, I'm obviously paying for it," Weaver told ESPN. "I bet on a game I played in, but I never tried to sabotage the season. I never bet on us to lose, never bet my unders."

Fresno State and the NCAA are investigating Weaver and two other teammates, Mykell Robinson and Zaon Collins, for allegedly placing bets while on the team.

Robinson, who has not been with the team in January, allegedly bet that his team would underperform on points and rebounds

ESPN sources say at least one major U.S. sportsbook received increased betting interest on Robinson's props in games this season.

Weaver said the Fresno State athletic department showed him a text thread between Robinson and himself discussing betting. Weaver confirmed that he is no longer on the team and tells ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Action News sources say Collins was allegedly placing bets on professional sports. He currently remains on the roster listed on the school website.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.