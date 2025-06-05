Wildfire burning in Grapevine closes one lane, evacuation warning issued

Kern County firefighters are battling a wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine Thursday morning.

Kern County firefighters are battling a wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine Thursday morning.

Kern County firefighters are battling a wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine Thursday morning.

Kern County firefighters are battling a wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine Thursday morning.

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kern County firefighters are battling a wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine.

The Fort Fire sparked just before 11:30 Wednesday night in the Lebec area near I-5 and Fort Tejon Road.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

A cause isn't known just yet, but we do know the fire has burned 175 acres so far and has a moderate rate of spread.

It's currently five percent contained.

An evacuation warning has been issued for those living the Digier Canyon area.

It comes as crews are still battling the Frazier Fire in the Lebec area as well.

That blaze is 105 acres and is 85 percent contained.

Expect delays if you're traveling through the Grapevine today.