Fowler city councilmember accused of assaulting Bay Area councilwoman in Florida

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Current Fowler City Councilmember and former mayor, Daniel Parra, faces an assault charge involving a Bay Area city councilwoman while they were both at a conference in Florida.

San Leandro Vice Mayor, Xouhoa Bowen, went on the record naming Parra during a San Leandro city council meeting this week.

"On November 13, 2024, while I was attending an event at the National League of Cities annual conference in Tampa, Florida, Daniel Parra, a member of the City of Fowler city council, physically violated me," she said. "Mr. Parra is an immediate past president of the League of California Cities. I filed a report with the city of Tampa Police Department. The Tampa Police Department commenced a criminal investigation into Daniel Parra's actions."

Bowen did not provide details of the alleged attack.

Along with his role on Fowler's city council, Parra also serves as the city manager of Orange Cove.

Court documents obtained by Action News show Parra was charged with battery for an incident on November 13.

Parra's attorney released a statement to Action News, which reads in part: "He is innocent. And we intend to prove it. Stay tuned."

Parra is scheduled to appear in court in Tampa, Florida, on March 31.