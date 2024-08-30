French Bulldog reunited with family after being stolen from Selma home

An adorable French Bulldog puppy 'Boba,' is back with its family after it was stolen in Selma.

An adorable French Bulldog puppy 'Boba,' is back with its family after it was stolen in Selma.

An adorable French Bulldog puppy 'Boba,' is back with its family after it was stolen in Selma.

An adorable French Bulldog puppy 'Boba,' is back with its family after it was stolen in Selma.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An adorable French Bulldog puppy 'Boba,' is back with its family after it was stolen in Selma.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Boba was found in the car with the thieves during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

It's a reunion some people never get.

"I honestly kind of had lost hope in a way, only because he's a Frenchie and a lot of people use them just to sell them and breed them," said Rosa Duarte, Boba's owner.

Just before 6 am Thursday, Rosa Serrano let her puppy named Boba outside to use the bathroom and then placed him in his kennel as she got her kids ready for school.

The little French Bulldog wasn't in his kennel long before two people walking down the street spotted the pup.

Rosa's home security cameras captured the two men walking up to the front fence.

The two men peered over the fence before continuing their way down the street.

Seven minutes later, the camera shows them return.

Rosa Duarte has lived at her property for six years and says she only had baby Boba for about a month, so she didn't think the sudden snatching was a reality for her family.

"I've gotten so used to me being here and leaving my puppies out, my Corso's and nothing has ever happened," said Duarte.

Fresno Bully Rescue Director, Bridgette Booth says the non-profit has started to see more of the bulldog breed.

"During covid a lot of people were buying Frenchie dogs, a lot of people were home, and they had the time for a new pet," said Booth. "Now, a lot of the shelters are being compacted with French bulldogs needing rescue."

While you can get them for the price of an adoption fee, many people pay much more to breeders or those selling the dogs online so Booth says it's important to keep them close.

"They are valuable dogs so you really want to be careful leaving them out, I mean they are high theft dogs," said Booth.

A lesson learned for Duarte and her caring canine.

"He's staying inside now, I don't even think I could trust him being outside, it was a one time think and that took a wrong turn, so absolutely, he's staying inside now," said Duarte.

Boba was named for the tea and had just joined the family.

No arrests have been made as it's still an ongoing investigation.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.