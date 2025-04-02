Fresno-area harpist Penny Howk Beavers dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California's music community is mourning the loss of a local harpist with ties to celebrities and even the famous Star Wars movie series.

Penny Howk Beavers played with the Fresno Philharmonic, the Bear Valley Music Festival and countless weddings and funerals across Central California.

She was also the harpist for many movies, including Star Wars, the Star Wars Trilogy CD and recorded with artists from Johnny Mathis to Linda Ronstadt.

She was very active in her church in Fresno before moving to Cayucos on the Central Coast.

Beavers passed away March 9.

A memorial service is scheduled for April 12 in Cayucos.

