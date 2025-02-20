Fresno Bishop Brennan speaks against mass deportations

Mass deportations in the United States are leading Catholic leaders across the world to push back against current policy.

Mass deportations in the United States are leading Catholic leaders across the world to push back against current policy.

Mass deportations in the United States are leading Catholic leaders across the world to push back against current policy.

Mass deportations in the United States are leading Catholic leaders across the world to push back against current policy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mass deportations in the United States are leading Catholic leaders across the world to push back against current policy.

"I try to avoid politics in my preaching and in my teaching, but there are gospel values at play here, human lives at stake here, and that's where I not only can say something, I have to say something," said Bishop Joseph Brennan.

Bishop Brennan of Fresno wants to be clear he doesn't see the issue as a political one.

In the last month, both Pope Francis and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued statements rebuking some of the president's executive orders, saying they "will harm the most vulnerable among us."

In January, Brennan shared similar sentiments in his own opinion piece.

The Pope and Bishop each use biblical migration stories as examples of people's right to seek refuge.

However, they also said countries should be able to protect their borders and would support immigration reform.

"Certainly opposed to mass deportations as are the United States Bishops," said Brennan. "We don't see that as a good option, maybe even not even a viable or even practical one. We see it more as an inhuman approach to a very real problem."

During his campaign, President Trump said only criminals would be deported. But after his inauguration, his administration clarified they considered anyone who entered the country illegally a criminal.

"We will deport individuals based on the laws of this country," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary. "That's all this administration is trying to do, enforce our nation's immigration laws. So if an individual is here illegally, if that means they crossed our southern border illegally or are overstaying their visa illegally or have been deported before and re-entered the U.S. illegally, they will be subject to deportation."

The president and his supporters said mass deportations are a crucial step to improve the nation's safety and security.

Brennan said the church would not harbor violent criminals but takes issue with immigrants being painted with a broad stroke.

"The Pope addresses that too in a way where he says people who have crossed the border and have therefore violated a precept or a law, an ordinance, a law of the of the United States of America, ought not to be labeled criminals," said Brennan.

Brennan said the church is taking steps to educate and provide resources to the congregation and community.

The bishop said the policies aren't just impacting the people in the pews, but those at the pulpit. He said people are working in the church who are on Visas or are DACA recipients and current policies are impacting them as well.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.