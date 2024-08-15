Fresno City College shuttle to and from Kerman

Fresno City College hopes to expand the shuttle to other rural areas in the future.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For students in Kerman, a college education might feel a bit closer.

A shuttle service links the western Fresno County campus with Fresno City College.

"We're trying to help make education affordable and accessible, and so one way to do that is to help with the cost of transportation." State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Chancellor, Carole Goldsmith said.

The shuttle comes at no cost to students.

"This opens the doors to so many students," SCCCD Trustee, Nasreen Johnson said.

The shuttle goes from Kerman Community Center to FCC twice each morning and returns twice in the afternoon Monday through Friday.

"Being able to just access our campus and particularly without using a car is phenomenal for our rural communities," Johnson added.

Kerman mayor, Maria Pacheco, fought for this access.

"She had to bring her daughter to campus every day because of her needs. She then found that she was bringing other students here who had the same needs," FCC SCCCD Trustees President, Kim Armstrong explained.

Pacheco's daughter, Crystal Pacheco says her mom had to quit her previous job so she could go to school, but that stress is now relieved.

"It's been hard for me to have transportation without having to stress about it and it's been easy access. I've been walking to the bus every day, and it's been amazing," student Crystal Pacheco said.

Before taking the shuttle, students must register and make a reservation for each ride to and from Kerman through a link on FCC's website.

The service was made possible by funding and support from Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency.

FCC hopes to expand the shuttle to other rural areas in the future.

