Fresno City College welcomes students back as they open 'New Science' building

On the east side of campus near Weldon and Blackstone Avenue, a brand new addition officially opened its doors.

On the east side of campus near Weldon and Blackstone Avenue, a brand new addition officially opened its doors.

On the east side of campus near Weldon and Blackstone Avenue, a brand new addition officially opened its doors.

On the east side of campus near Weldon and Blackstone Avenue, a brand new addition officially opened its doors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The heart of Fresno City College's campus was beating once again Monday.

While some students stopped for directions, others were catching up with friends or grabbing a bite to eat.

On the east side of campus near Weldon and Blackstone Avenue, a brand new addition officially opened its doors and Hanna Ali was there to greet everyone.

"I'm a student ambassador. I'm always free to help students. We work at the welcome center," Ali said.

In her third semester as a biology student, she says she's looking forward to starting classes in the -- appropriately named -- "New Science" building.

"I'm so excited. I've been waiting for this all semester. As soon as I heard about it, I was just so excited," Ali said.

Dean of Math, Science, and Engineering Dr. Shirley McManus says the 87,000 square-foot building offers bigger classrooms and plenty of storage space.

"This is a dream come true because we are always begging for classroom space in the old building, and now we have it," McManus said.

The previous science building still offers geology, natural sciences and astronomy classes.

This building is home to biology, chemistry, engineering and physics.

It also houses Fresno Unified's Design Science Middle College High School Students, which are dually enrolled in high school and college.

The three stories are the first thing visitors and students see as they arrive on campus now.

"After our 2035 of vision planning, it was designated that this side of the campus would be the official front door of Fresno City College, and this building is just a monument to that. It's beautiful," Interim President Dr. Kim Armstrong said.

The building is filled with tutoring spaces and flexible study areas for students.

The added room means more classes will be available in the fall.

Three new faculty members will also be hired.

McManus says she hopes students see the efforts the college is putting into their education.

"We want to give them a top-notch education, and this is where they'll get it," McManus said.

This was the final construction project to be completed for the college

Previous projects include had the parking structure completed in 2022, the West Fresno Center and the First Responders Campus in 2023 and the Child Development Center last year.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.