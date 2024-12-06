Fresno City Council passes ordinance limiting vending on sidewalks

Vendors will also be provided city IDs and logos to distinguish themselves as licensed and permitted mobile food vendors.

The Fresno City Council passed a new law Thursday that prohibits sidewalk vending near homes, business entrances, and other vendors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are coming to sidewalk vending in Fresno.

The city council approved a new ordinance on Thursday after a recent meeting with 26 food vendors and reviewing the ordinance details.

It also restricts vending near curbs to reduce pedestrian-vehicle risks, bans cooking under awnings or near buildings, and prohibits vending during certain events.

The bill goes into effect beginning January 1, 2025.

The first official fines will begin in June.

The fine structure includes a warning before fines are implemented.

Vendors will also be provided city IDs and logos to distinguish themselves as licensed and permitted mobile food vendors.