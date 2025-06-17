Fresno City Council to vote on this year's budget

The Fresno City Council will vote on the city's final budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Fresno City Council will vote on the city's final budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Fresno City Council will vote on the city's final budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Fresno City Council will vote on the city's final budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting on Tuesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council will vote on the city's final budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will get underway at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

The budget vote comes after a week of budget hearings earlier this month and a vote on budget motions last Tuesday.

Mayor Jerry Dyer first introduced his plan for a $2.36 billion budget last month.

Every department, with the exception of the city council and the fire department, was being asked to cut five percent in order to help close the more than $20 million deficit.

The budget needs to be approved by the end of the month.

There is also a reserved date of June 26 for a final budget vote, if needed.