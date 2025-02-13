Fresno city officials to provide update on search for police chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city officials plan to hold a conference Thursday morning to discuss the search for a new police chief.

It comes after several months of searching to fill the position.

It was last summer when then-Deputy Chief Mindy Casto was appointed to lead the department of nearly 900 officers on June 13.

That's the same day former Chief Paco Balderrama was put on leave, during an investigation into an inappropriate off-duty relationship he had with an officer's wife.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White will provide an update on the search at 9:30 am at Fresno City Hall.

