Fresno city staff members go on strike

Hundreds of Fresno city department supervisors, represented by the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association, are on the picket lines.

Hundreds of Fresno city department supervisors, represented by the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association, are on the picket lines.

Hundreds of Fresno city department supervisors, represented by the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association, are on the picket lines.

Hundreds of Fresno city department supervisors, represented by the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association, are on the picket lines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of City of Fresno Employees are on the picket lines calling for higher wages and improvements to working conditions.

Those on strike this morning are part of the City of Fresno Professional Employees Association or CFPEA, which represents 400 supervisors who oversee transit, wastewater and our local parks.

The union wants a 3-percent pay increase, a guaranteed single day off for those on-call employees 24/7, and the ability to pick shifts based on seniority.

Union members say nearly all public services will be impacted in some way just before the holidays.

They're hoping that a resolution can be reached soon.

"We're not trying to hurt the public; we're not trying to hurt my members," said union president Jesse Gonzalez. "It's a rough situation for them as well because they will be without pay for two days at Christmastime."

Fresno's City Manager, Georgeanne White, said in a statement that the city has made significant efforts to address CFPEA's concerns with proposals that are fair, competitive, and fiscally responsible.

The city presented its last, best and final offer to the union in October, including a 2-percent ongoing salary increase retroactive to June 17th and a 1-percent, one-time payment based on annual base salary.

This strike is expected to last three days.