Fresno and Clovis unified address immigration enforcement concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is addressing concerns about immigration enforcement.

The school district said in a letter to parents on Thursday that its goal is to maintain safety and security for students while they are on campus.

The letter says that under California law, school districts cannot collect personal information about a student's or their family's documentation status.

Officials add they are closely monitoring the evolving conversation about immigration enforcement and schools.

Fresno Unified also tells Action News they have experienced a heightened concern regarding immigration enforcement.

In a statement, the district said:

"Our duty as educators is to protect our students and ensure they have access to a free, safe public education no matter their citizenship status or the citizenship status of their family."

"It's a resource for any family. Families can call us, and we can help and support them. As a lot of our families are struggling with the major stressors, and sometimes it could be a trauma response for them, and so we're here to help support them," Tammy Frates said.

Frates is the senior director for All-4-Youth, a mental health program planted in schools across Fresno County.

Frates says they have heard parents' concerns about immigration enforcement.

On Friday, the wellness program hosted its grand opening at Miramonte Elementary School in Clovis to introduce a new space.

Frates says the program can also reach families through a new mobile van.

"We have some games where we can connect and play with our youth," she said.

Frates says All-4-Youth is available to help with mental health concerns that may impact students and their families.

"Have a plan ready just in case arises, but we're here to help, and they can navigate and get care with us as well," Frates said.

To learn more about All-4-Youth and its services, click here.

