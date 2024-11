Fresno County election results 2024: Sal Quintero vs. Luis Chavez

Incumbent Sal Quintero is hoping to serve a third term in Fresno's District 3.

He is facing off against Fresno City Councilmember Luiz Chavez.

Quintero has filled the seat since 2016 and was unchallenged in the 2020 election.

Chavez has served on the Fresno City Council since winning his seat in 2016.