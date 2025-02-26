Fresno County employees recognized for saving co-worker who collapsed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno County employees are being recognized for taking action to save the life of a co-worker.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on Tuesday in honor of Human Resources employees, Elizabeth Vecchio and David McCurry.

The two were also given a County of Fresno medal of honor.

Back on January 22, county employee Rick Duran collapsed during a routine training session. He had stopped breathing and did not have pa ulse.

Vecchio quickly rushed to help him, and McCurry began administering CPR until emergency personnel were able to take Duran to the hospital.

Duran later learned he had suffered a "widowmaker" heart attack.

"Most importantly is that fact that my friend is standing here today," McCurry said. "This was one of the scariest things I've ever done in my life. I hope I never have to do it again, but I also hope that is this were ever to arise again, that I would have the training and ability to do so, to step up again."

"I'm getting a second chance at life all due to Liz and Dave, so thank you for having me here," Duran said.

Both employees are encouraging others to get certified in CPR and other safety training.