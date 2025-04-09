Fresno County moves toward strengthening fight against copper thieves

The new ordinance gives deputies the authority to cite people in possession of what they suspect to be stolen copper wire.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with an ordinance that will make possessing and transporting stolen copper wire a crime.

Copper wire theft is something that costs farmers, businesses, and residents more than three million dollars in 2023 alone.

That's why Fresno County supervisors Garry Bredefeld and Nathan Magsig introduced an ordinance in an effort to crack down on the crime.

"What the Sheriff's office has informed our board is that they come into contact with individuals who have tools on them, as well as wires, like you're seeing over here in their vehicles, and right now the county does not have an ordinance in place where we can make an arrest," said Magsig.

"We see them with what we know is stolen property, but it can't be proven, so they get released and on their way," said Sheriff John Zanoni.

This ordinance would give deputies the authority to cite or arrest people if they have more than 10 pounds of suspected stolen copper wire.

The problem is that this ordinance may not hold up in court and could make the county the target of a lawsuit from the state attorney general.

It's reportedly the reason Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp was notably absent from the news conference officials held Tuesday afternoon, and why Supervisor Brian Pacheco expressed some concern.

"I like another tool in the toolbox, but if our chief law enforcement officer of the county doesn't feel that she has the capability to enforce this, is it really helping us?" questioned Pacheco.

"Twist in the wind and clutch our pearls and do nothing in terms of fear of what an attorney general might say, or we can take the bull by the horns, show leadership, step up," argued Bredefeld, in favor of the ordinance.

Smittcamp's office sent Action News a statement about the ordinance, writing:

"I fully support the intent behind this ordinance. Our community has suffered too long from the criminal activity surrounding wire theft, and stronger penalties are absolutely necessary to deter these crimes. However, it's important to recognize that this ordinance may conflict with existing state law. As such, the District Attorney's Office has a legal and ethical obligation to ensure that any enforcement of the ordinance does not violate state preemption laws."

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to move forward with the ordinance.

They hope other counties and cities will join them.

The Fresno City Council will take up a similar ordinance at their meeting on Thursday.

"The message we want to make loud and clear to criminals out there is there's nowhere safe in the Central Valley, so stop doing these crimes," said Magsig.

The ordinance will come back before the Board of Supervisors for a final vote of approval on April 22.

